‘Under the Nighttime Sky’ slated in Roxbury

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold an “Under the Nighttime Sky: Astral Photography with Rob MacPherson” July 12 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The program will begin at the land trust’s office at 6 Mine Hill office and will end at the River Road Preserve, a 57-acre nature preserve along the Shepaug River.

The program is free and open to the public.

In the first part of the class, MacPherson will go over the basics of what is required to take night sky photographs; touching on equipment, settings and location knowledge.

Using photographs taken previously by the Connecticut-based photographer, editing techniques will be shown for both Milky Way landscape shots and star trail photography.

This will be followed by a practical session at the River Road Preserve where participants will use their own equipment to capture imagery of the night sky for their own use.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own cameras and headlamps or flashlights.

Laptops for viewing images will be useful but not essential.

Robert MacPherson has followed his life-long passion for the night skies onto the path of Astrolandscape Photography.

He has focused his efforts on drawing the wonders of the cosmos out of the Connecticut skies.

To register for the program, call Barbara at 860-350-4148 or email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.