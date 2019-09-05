'Unbelievable': Boy's family gets ball from Jim Harbaugh

SARANAC, Mich. (AP) — The father of a boy who collapsed during football practice and died says there wasn't a "dry eye in the building" when the father of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh presented a ball and Wolverines jersey.

A memorial service was held Wednesday for Skylar Lasby, who died of a heart ailment last week. He was a 7th grader in the Saranac school district in western Michigan.

Jack Harbaugh delivered a football and Michigan jersey with Skylar's name. The football was signed by Jim Harbaugh.

Skylar's father, Scott Lasby, says Jim Harbaugh and the "whole team" offered a message of condolence. Lasby says it was "totally unbelievable." Jack Harbaugh, a retired football coach, spoke to Saranac's players after the service.