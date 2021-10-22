Ukraine sees new record high in virus deaths, infections YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 9:13 a.m.
1 of6 A woman wearing in face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 passes street's cafe in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People wait for their turn at a vaccination center in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Andriy Andrienko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Medical staff members push a cart out of the COVID-19 infection department in a city clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian authorities on Thursday reported over 22,000 new confirmed infections and 546 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Medical staff members carry a cart with dead body out of the COVID-19 infection department in a city clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian authorities on Thursday reported over 22,000 new confirmed infections and 546 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's coronavirus infections and deaths reached all-time highs for a second straight day Friday, in a growing challenge for the country with one of Europe's lowest shares of vaccinated people.
Ukrainian health authorities reported 23,785 new confirmed infections and 614 deaths in the past 24 hours.