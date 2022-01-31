Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 9:39 a.m.
1 of12 Ukrainian soldiers examine their tanks at a military unit close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Defense Press Service, Ukrainian soldier trains for the use of US M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to reporters during a news conference at United Nations headquarters on March 1, 2021. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States, and all key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO's claim to be a purely defensive structure. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO's claim to be a purely defensive structure. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Local residents receive military defense training, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO's claim to be a purely defensive structure. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO's claim to be a purely defensive structure. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2022, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying commemoration ceremony at the Piskaryovskoye Cemetery where most of the Leningrad Siege victims were buried during World War II, in St. Petersburg, Russia. The White House and U.S officials have threatened Russia with financial sanctions carrying “severe consequences” if Moscow invades Ukraine, but so far plenty of individuals have been prime targets for Western pain. Experts say it’s unlikely the U.S. and its allies would ever agree to something as sweeping as a complete ban on trade with Russia or an embargo. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Talks to stave off the threat of war in Eastern Europe are moving to the United Nations Security Council on Monday. But Russia, a veto-wielding member of the Security Council, has already dismissed the meeting as a “PR stunt.” The diplomatic push at the U.N. comes with 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border and the Biden administration worrying that Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount some sort of invasion within weeks.
Here are things to know Monday about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine.