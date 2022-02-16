Ukraine: On unity day, flags convey endurance, defiance LORI HINNANT, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 1:24 p.m.
1 of21 People hold Ukrainian flags as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 People carry a large Ukrainian flag marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance. One blue and yellow banner curved along the edge of a stadium field. Others were tiny handheld things. One made it on the Olympic podium. Ukraine's president declared Wednesday a day of national unity in the face of “hybrid threats.” Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 An elderly lady looks at people carrying a large Ukrainian flag as they mark a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance. One blue and yellow banner curved along the edge of a stadium field. Others were tiny handheld things. One made it on the Olympic podium. Ukraine's president declared Wednesday a day of national unity in the face of “hybrid threats.” Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Women hold Ukrainian flags as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A child walks under a large Ukrainian flag carried by people marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance. One blue and yellow banner curved along the edge of a stadium field. Others were tiny handheld things. One made it on the Olympic podium. Ukraine's president declared Wednesday a day of national unity in the face of “hybrid threats.” Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A 200 meter long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 People sing the national anthem as they gather in front of the port to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 A 200 meter long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A 200 meters long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Ukrainians march holding a national flag to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A 200 meter long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, arrives to attend a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance.
A pair of human chains grasped a blue and yellow banner along the edge of a stadium field in Kyiv, one on either side. Others clutched tiny flags individually on Wednesday, which Ukraine's president declared a day of national unity.