Uganda cops surround offices of Bobi Wine's opposition party RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 7:08 a.m.
Mityana Municipality politician, Zaake Francis, close ally to opposition leader Bobi Wine gestures, in Rubaga hospital, Kampala, Uganda, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after he was alledgedly beaten by security personnel at the gates of Bobi Wine's house on Saturday.
Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election.
Supporters of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrate, in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections.
A supporter of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrates in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections.
Uganda Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama, seated center, declares Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni winner of the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021.
Nurses attend to Mityana Municipality politician, Zaake Francis, close ally to opposition leader Bobi Wine in Rubaga hospital, Kampala, Uganda, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after he was alledgedly beaten by security personnel at the gates of Bobi Wine's house on Saturday.
A supporter of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni celebrates, in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after their candidate was declared winner of the presidential elections.
Soldiers patrol outside opposition challenger Bobi Wine's home in Magere, Kampala, Uganda, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, after President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election.
Ugandan security forces patrols opposition neighborhoods in Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential elections.
Ugandan security forces patrol Kampala, Uganda, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021, after Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential elections.
The National Unity platform presidential candidate Bobi Wine addresses the media at his home in Magere, Uganda, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The opposition party of Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine said on Monday that police have prevented top officials from going to their headquarters in the capital, Kampala, as they prepare to launch a legal challenge to free Wine from house arrest.
Police swooped in at dawn at the offices of Wine’s National Unity Platform, diverted traffic, and stopped people from entering, party spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi told The Associated Press.
RODNEY MUHUMUZA