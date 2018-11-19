Uber partners with Florida taxi company

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Uber is joining forces with a Florida transportation company in what is expected to be the first-of-its-kind partnership between the ridesharing company and a traditional taxi enterprise.

Uber and Mears Transportation said Monday they are launching their partnership in central Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that under the arrangement users on the Uber app will get a luxury option, UberBlack, that summons either a Mears vehicle or an Uber vehicle for the same price.

Officials say the partnership allows Uber to grow its fleet in metro Orlando with an established transportation network in the region.

Officials say Mears gets Uber's customer base and technology.

Previously, Mears had battled Uber at City Hall and the Florida Legislature over its inroads into the local transportation industry.

