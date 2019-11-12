Uber fights LA's suspension of scooter, bike rental permit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Uber subsidiary Jump is fighting the suspension of its permit to rent electric scooters and bikes in Los Angeles.

The city suspended Jump's operating permit in October for not complying with a rule requiring such companies to transmit data on the start and end point of each trip in real time and share the route taken within 24 hours.

The data-sharing rule is included in LA's pilot permit program for electric scooter and bike rentals.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that Jump has filed a request for a hearing that will determine whether it will have to remove its scooters and bikes from the city.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/