BOSTON (AP) — The U.S.S. Constitution is returning to its full summer visitation hours next week for the first time in more than a year.

Starting on Tuesday, the warship known as “Old Ironsides" will be open for free public tours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The ship suspended public visits in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, but reopened on a limited basis last August.