US wholesale prices jump 0.6 percent, most in 6 years

FILE- In this Sept, 17, 2018, file photo tomatoes go through a washing process at the Los Gatos Tomato Products plant in Huron, Calif. On Friday, Nov. 9, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in October.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose by the most in six years last month, led higher by more expensive gas, food, and chemicals.

The Labor Department says the producer price index — which measures price increases before they reach the consumer — leapt 0.6 percent in October, after a smaller 0.2 percent rise in September. Producer prices increased 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core wholesale prices rose 0.5 percent in October and 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

Despite last month's increase, the figures suggest inflation pressures are mostly in check. During the summer, producer prices rose more than 3 percent from a year earlier. And oil prices declined in October and are likely to lower gas costs in the coming months.