Feds give $8.1 million to Seattle-area transit. Here's where it is being spent.

Part of the federal funds will be allocated to improving pedestrian access to the Colman Dock terminal.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it has authorized $8.1 million in grants to improve public transportation in the Seattle area.

The federal agency is providing $5.9 million to the Washington State Ferries to construct a pedestrian connection between the Colman Dock terminal and downtown Seattle.

It's also providing $2.2 million through its "low or no emission vehicle program" to help King County Metro modernize its bus fleet.

FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams says residents and visitors to Seattle will benefit from this federal support. It will help to connect ferry passengers to downtown Seattle and bring more advanced-technology buses to King County.

Williams and other Puget Sound-area transit officials announced the grants at Colman Dock on Tuesday.