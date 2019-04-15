US terror label for Iran Revolutionary Guard takes effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. terrorism label for Iran's Revolutionary Guard has taken effect amid a battle between the Trump administration and some in Congress over waivers on other sanctions.

The Guard's formal designation as a "foreign terrorist organization" kicked in Monday with a notice published in the Federal Register. The unprecedented designation for a foreign government agency adds a layer of sanctions to the elite military unit and makes it a crime for anyone in U.S. jurisdictions to provide it with "material support."

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced the move last week, opening a one-week consultation period with Congress. Lawmakers were broadly supportive of it but congressional Iran hawks are now expressing concern that the administration may extend waivers on oil and nuclear sanctions.