US sanctions Myanmar forces for alleged human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury is slapping sanctions on Myanmar security forces for their alleged role in violent campaigns against ethnic minorities across the Southeast Asian nation.

The Trump administration earlier imposed sanctions on the chief of Myanmar's western military command, but has faced pressure from human rights groups and lawmakers to impose more sanctions. In a security force crackdown in western Rakhine State, 700,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority fled brutal army operations.

Friday's action targets four Myanmar military and police commanders plus two military units for their alleged involvement in ethnic cleansing in Rakhine and other human rights abuses in the nation's Kachin and Shan states.

The action blocks property the sanctioned individuals own within U.S. jurisdictions and prohibits U.S. citizens from engaging in transactions with them.