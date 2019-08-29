US sanctions Lebanese bank for helping Iran-backed Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is targeting a Lebanese financial institution the Trump administration calls the "bank of choice" of Hezbollah, Iran's proxy in Lebanon.

Sanctioning Jammal Trust Bank is part of the administration's maximum-pressure campaign against Tehran.

The U.S., in partnership with Oman, also announced sanctions Thursday against four individuals Treasury accuses of moving tens of millions of dollars between Iran's elite Quds Force and the military wing of the Islamic militant group Hamas in Gaza.