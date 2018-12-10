US sanctions 3 North Korean officials for human rights abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on three senior North Korean officials for human rights abuses in the isolated country.

U.S. officials say the sanctions are intended to call attention to "brutal" censorship and human rights abuses as well as the death of American captive Otto Warmbier (WARM'-beer).

The Treasury Department says the officials have important roles in government agencies previously placed under sanctions. It was not clear what role any had in the treatment of the 22-year-old student from Ohio who died after being detained in North Korea last year.

The sanctions announced Monday freeze any U.S. assets the officials may have and make it illegal for any U.S. entity to conduct financial transactions with them.

The two countries are seeking to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.