US's longest running student variety show will be virtual

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The nation's oldest student variety show, known for its creative performances and silly name, will be a virtual event this year.

Cony High School's Chizzle Wizzle is in its 129th year in 2020, and it will happen once again to the delight of Maine's capital city of Augusta. But this time it will be distributed via DVD and aired on a local television station, the Kennebec Journal reported.

The event usually takes place in front of a live audience. Part of this year's has already been filmed.

Some of the students will have to come into the school in June if they still want to participate in the show. The school has a plan in place for that to happen with appropriate safety measures in place.

Maine has had more than 1,700 cases of the virus. The state is under a state of civil emergency, and a phased reopening plan is underway.