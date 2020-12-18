US questions Maxwell's marriage in push to keep her jailed

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell told court officials at the time of her arrest in July that she was “in the process of divorcing her husband,” a disclosure that prosecutors said undermines her argument that marriage will keep her in the U.S. if she is freed from jail.
Prosecutors highlighted Maxwell's divorce discussion in a 33-page response Friday to her lawyers' renewed pitch to spring her from a federal lockup in Brooklyn, where she awaits trial on charges she recruited at least three teen girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the mid-1990s.