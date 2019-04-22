US offers $10 million for info to disrupt Hezbollah finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is offering rewards of up to $10 million each for information that disrupts the finances of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah organization.

The State and Treasury departments say the money will be paid to people who provide information such as the names of Hezbollah donors and financiers, bank records, customs receipts or evidence of real estate transactions.

The payments will be made by the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program that usually offers cash for information leading to the whereabouts of wanted terrorists. This is the first time the program has been used to target a financial network.

Since it began in 1984, Rewards for Justice has paid more than $150 million to more than 100 people who have provided information about terrorists or prevented terrorism attacks.