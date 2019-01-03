https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/US-new-vehicle-sales-in-2018-rise-slightly-to-13507092.php
US new-vehicle sales in 2018 rise slightly to 17.27 million
DETROIT (AP) — Sales of new vehicles in the U.S. rose slightly in 2018, defying predictions and highlighting a strong economy.
Automakers reported an increase of 0.3 percent over a year ago to 17.27 million vehicles.
The increase came despite rising interest rates, a volatile stock market, and rising car and truck prices that pushed some buyers out of the new-vehicle market.
Industry analysts and automakers said strong economic fundamentals pushed up the sales and should keep them near historic highs in 2019.
