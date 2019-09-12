In this Sept. 3, 2019, photo a sign rests in front of a newly constructed home, in Westwood, Mass. On Thursday, Sept. 12, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

In this Sept. 3, 2019, photo a sign rests in front of a newly constructed home, in Westwood, Mass. On Thursday, Sept. 12, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

Photo: Steven Senne, AP