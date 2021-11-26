US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Friday morning in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm the United States' “rock solid” support for the self-governing island.
The bi-partisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night and were planning to meet with senior leaders including Tsai, said the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy. No further details were provided about their itinerary.