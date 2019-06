US land managers shift position on Chaco protection bill

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens while Chaco Culture National Historical Park Chief of Interpretation Nathan Hatfield talks during a tour of Pueblo Bonito in San Juan County, N.M., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Bernhardt has met with tribal leaders Tuesday who are supporting legislation to prevent drilling on land they consider sacred around Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (Hannah Grover/The Daily Times via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. land managers are open to legislation that would limit federal leases for oil and natural gas development near a national park in New Mexico held sacred by Native Americans.

Bureau of Land Management Deputy Director of Operations Michael Nedd told members of a congressional subcommittee Wednesday that the agency had no objection to the bill.

The agency shifted its stance following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Bernhardt said the agency will defer leases within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the park over the next year while regulators prepare a new management plan for the region's resources.

Agency officials reiterated Wednesday the plan will include alternatives that reflect provisions of the legislation as well as the views of tribal leaders who are pushing for permanent protections.