US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire DON THOMPSON, Associated Press May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 8:36 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, Calif.
FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, William Johnson, left, the chief executive officer for Pacific Gas & Electric Co., leaves the Paradise Performing Arts Center during a tour of fire ravaged Paradise, Calif. Johnson, the PG&E board and others leaders were ordered by United States District Judge William Alsup to tour the destruction caused last November's Camp Fire.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2010, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric natural gas line lies broken on a San Bruno, Calif., road after a massive explosion.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether Pacific Gas & Electric violated its criminal probation by sparking a wildfire north of San Francisco that destroyed more than 100 homes and injured six firefighters in October 2019.
Prosecutors and attorneys for PG&E appeared at a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge William Alsup, a month after the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts for a fire that destroyed 374 buildings and launched the largest evacuation in the county’s history, with nearly 100,000 people forced to flee.