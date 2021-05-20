US judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs KEN RITTER, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 9:27 p.m.
FILE - In this June 7, 1999, file photo, Zane Floyd makes an appearance in Clark County Justice Court in Las Vegas to face charges of murder in the shooting deaths of four people inside an Albertsons grocery store days earlier. A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don't have a finalized plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday, May 20, 2021, he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the DA's bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, possibly in late July. The judge noted he's being asked to stay an execution that hasn't been scheduled yet. (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun, Pool, File)
FILE - This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. A federal judge says he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they don't have a finalized plan for how the execution would be carried out. U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware also said Thursday, May 20, 2021, he might draw the district attorney in Las Vegas into hearings about whether to pause the DA's bid to execute convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, possibly in late July. The judge noted he's being asked to stay an execution that hasn't been scheduled yet. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge said Thursday he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they haven't finalized a plan for how the execution would be carried out.
U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II also said he might order the district attorney in Las Vegas to join attorneys for the state, convicted mass murderer Zane Michael Floyd and the local newspaper in hearings Boulware is holding on a request to block Floyd’s execution, possibly in late July.