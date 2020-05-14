US jobless tally: 3 of 10 Nevada workers idle since closures

LAS VEGAS (AP) — About 24,000 out-of-work Nevada residents filed first-time unemployment claims last week, pushing the total of new claims filed since mid-March to almost 443,000 — or more than three of 10 people in the state workforce in February.

Filings have slowed dramatically since a peak of more than 92,000 the week after closures began eight weeks ago, a U.S. Department of Labor report shows.

The state unemployment rate shot up from an all-time-low 3.6% in February to a record 22% last week, and another jump is expected with a state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation report on Friday.

Nevada is the only U.S. state not taking applications for federal coronavirus relief payments to self-employed gig workers, prompting two Reno women to file a lawsuit this week to force the state to begin processing and paying the $600 a week Congress promised.

State health officials are reporting almost 6,500 people in Nevada have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 331 have died.

