https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/US-hits-Iran-backed-Iraqi-militia-leaders-with-14887561.php US hits Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders with sanctions Matthew Lee, Ap Diplomatic Writer Updated 1:41 pm EST, Friday, December 6, 2019 Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP US hits Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders with sanctions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 New Milford’s winter farmers market finds new digs 2 New Milford man yells obscenities at kids, charged with felony 3 Lyon sworn in as Connecticut lawyer 4 Bethel homicide suspect’s New Milford case continued 5 Police investigate damaged aircraft in Roxbury 6 Birds of prey program slated 7 Driver says black ice led to Washington crash View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.