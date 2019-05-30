US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in Q1

FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file photo a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, Va. On Thursday, May 30, the Commerce Department issues the second estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the January-March quarter. less FILE - In this May 10, 2019, file photo a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, Va. On Thursday, May 30, the Commerce Department issues the second estimate of how ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close US economy grew at solid 3.1% rate in Q1 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors that will likely fade, leaving growth much slower in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the first quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, rose sharply from a 2.2% increase in the fourth quarter as the economy overcame a partial government shutdown to weakness in overseas economies.

The new GDP estimate was down slightly from an initial 3.2% estimate. For the current April-June quarter economists believe GDP growth will slow to less than 2% and for the year they see GDP rising a modest 2.3%.