CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. deputy commander for Africa on Wednesday welcomed a “new beginning” and a “renewed relationship” between the U.S. and Sudan following the African country's removal from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The remarks by Andrew Young, a deputy commander at U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, came on the third day of his visit to Sudan, the first such visit since Washington's delisting effectively ended Sudan's pariah status.