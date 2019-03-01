US attorney in New Mexico adds immigration prosecutors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for New Mexico has added more than 20 new prosecutors to his staff since taking office last year, including lawyers focused on a growing caseload of immigration cases.

U.S. Attorney John Anderson told KOB-TV on Thursday that increased numbers of immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border highlight the need for heightened security.

Anderson notes that changes at the border in the past decade include increased numbers of immigrants coming from places other than Mexico.

Earlier this week, 67 Ecuadorian and Guatemalans who crossed the border illegally were located in a southeastern New Mexico house.

Anderson said his department will work closely with state and local departments to reduce crime.

