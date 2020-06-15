US Senate candidate Kris Kobach reports guns stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Senate candidate and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reported that he had four guns stolen from his pickup truck parked at a Wichita hotel over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call from Kobach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel parking garage, Wichita police said. Investigators believe someone broke into Kobach's pickup overnight and stole a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun.

A spokeswoman for Kobach’s campaign said he was in Wichita for a campaign event and had the long guns with him for a scheduled shooting event.

“Secretary Kobach always has at least one firearm with him for personal protection,” campaign spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said in a statement.

