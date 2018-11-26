US Reps: Deportation won't happen until man's claim is heard

In this Dec. 13, 2017, photo Samuel Oliver-Bruno glances back before preparing for interviews after the press conference held at CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, N.C. Oliver-Rruno, who sought refuge from deportation at the church for 11 months was arrested Friday after arriving at an appointment with immigration officials. (Casey Toth/The Charlotte Observer via AP) less In this Dec. 13, 2017, photo Samuel Oliver-Bruno glances back before preparing for interviews after the press conference held at CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, N.C. Oliver-Rruno, who sought refuge ... more Photo: Casey Toth, AP Photo: Casey Toth, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US Reps: Deportation won't happen until man's claim is heard 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina congressmen say a Mexican immigrant who took refuge in a church for 11 months won't be deported until immigration officials decide his pending request to stay in the U.S.

U.S. Rep. David Price tweeted Monday that he and fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield received assurances from immigration officials that Samuel Oliver-Bruno won't be removed until his claim is settled.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox confirmed federal officials have agreed to allow the case to be completed, even though Oliver-Bruno could legally be deported now. Online records list Oliver-Bruno as being held in Georgia.

Oliver-Bruno was arrested Friday at an immigration office near Raleigh after he came to an appointment to discuss his application to stay in the U.S. with his wife and son.