US, Michigan will try to settle lawsuit over prison guards

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has agreed to a 90-day timeout in a lawsuit that accuses the Michigan Corrections Department of violating the rights of female prison guards.

The U.S. Justice Department and the state will use the time to try to reach a settlement. Federal Judge Paul Borman signed the order Thursday.

The government sued in 2016, saying female guards were being forced to work overtime at the Huron Valley women's prison in Washtenaw County. The guards say it's also difficult to transfer because the Corrections Department won't let male guards fill certain jobs.

When the lawsuit was filed, the Justice Department said employers can't lock workers in or out of a job because of their sex.

The prison has many female guards because male guards years ago sexually assaulted prisoners.