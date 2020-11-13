Legalize Marijuana (Regulate and tax)

Arizona

1486 of 1489 precincts reporting - 99 percent

x-Yes, 1,951,877 - 60 percent

No, 1,299,870 - 40 percent

Montana

100 percent

x-Yes, 339,883 - 57 percent

No, 257,529 - 43 percent

New Jersey

5734 of 6348 precincts reporting - 90 percent

x-Yes, 2,481,151 - 67 percent

No, 1,226,762 - 33 percent

South Dakota

100 percent

x-Yes, 225,260 - 54 percent

No, 190,477 - 46 percent