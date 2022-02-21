US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit BY SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press Feb. 21, 2022 Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 4:44 a.m.
CAIRO (AP) — The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint working group to prepare for the next climate change summit in November, the American envoy for climate issues said.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the group is focused on the United Nations' COP27 conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. He said the country has already begun its preparations for the meeting.