https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/US-Dem-Senate-All-100-15136338.php US-Dem-Senate-All,100 The Associated Press Published 12:10 am EDT, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Dick Durbin (i), Uncontested Most Popular 1 Lamont closes all CT schools until at least March 31 2 With school closed, free meals offered to Danbury area students 3 Fire departments implement coronavirus protocol 4 New Milford businesses encouraged to apply for aid 5 Home Selling in the Age of Coronavirus: It's a Whole Different World 6 DAR honors Big Y with Flag Certificate 7 Harrybrooke introduces new faces at park View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.