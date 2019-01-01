US Coast Guard searches near Block Island for 2 fishermen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching near Block Island for two missing fishermen.
The Coast Guard says it received a distress call after the fishing boat Mistress capsized Tuesday morning off Block Island, Rhode Island.
The boat started taking on water near the nation's first offshore wind farm.
A nearby fishing boat, Captain Bligh, got to the scene first and rescued one fisherman. The crew reported that two fishermen were still missing.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching, but had to turn back due to low visibility and unsafe weather. A Coast Guard boat also had to turn back.
The Coast Guard has since sent the Cutter Sanibel and a lifeboat to the scene. The Captain Bligh remained there to help.
The Mistress docks in Point Judith, Rhode Island.