US Army Corps of Engineers delays dock fee hike on Ga lakes

ATLANTA (AP) — Dock owners on seven federally managed Georgia lakes are applauding a delay stopping a nearly quadrupling of fees originally planned to take effect next year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports owners learned of the delay Monday.

For the past 12 years, owners of docks on lakes like Lanier and Allatoona had to pay $400 for a new permit or $175 for a renewal. But the Corps announced in June that the fees for both would go up to $835 on Jan. 1.

The increase would have affected permit owners in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, states making up the Corps' South Atlantic Division.

A South Atlantic Division spokeswoman says there's no word on when a future increase would be implemented or if the dollar amount would change.

