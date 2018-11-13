UP wind-farm critics submit signatures to force election

L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Critics of a wind-energy project in the Upper Peninsula have submitted petition signatures to put the issue to voters.

Dozens of turbines are being proposed for L'Anse Township in Baraga (BEAR'-uh-guh) County, roughly 230 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge. The area has some of the highest points in Michigan.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that a group called Friends of the Huron Mountains collected more than 400 signatures from township residents to force an election that could overturn zoning changes. The zoning changes were approved by township officials in October and could clear the way for the Summit Lake Wind Project.

If enough signatures are certified, an election would be held next year.