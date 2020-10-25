UP universities competing to see who's No. 1 in flu shots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — College students in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are rolling up their sleeves for a trophy — and hopefully better health.

Four schools are competing to see which one has the highest percentage of students and staff getting a flu shot. The ongoing results are updated online.

"The winning school will receive a trophy but best of all, bragging rights," said the Center for Rural Health at Northern Michigan University.

The schools are Northern Michigan, Michigan Tech University, Finlandia University and Lake Superior State University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu vaccine is more important than ever, especially when COVID-19 is putting stress on hospitals.