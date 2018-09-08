UNM coach wants to convert unused arena suites into offices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico men's basketball coach Paul Weir has ideas beyond the basketball court.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Weir proposed to a regents committee this week to convert some of the unused suites in Dreamstyle Arena into offices and other usable space for the men's and women's basketball teams.

Weir says he is trying to get a green light to go forward with spending $150,000 of capital outlay money the program already has for facility upgrades as a start to a bigger project that would include him asking donors to fund a large portion of an estimated $2 million conversion — a project that could be done in small parts over years as money becomes available.

Weir says it is to get better use out of an area that is being underutilized as suites largely go unsold.

