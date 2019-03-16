UNH brews 'George Squashington' butternut squash beer

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — University of New Hampshire students have brewed a butternut squash pale ale using home-grown gourds.

They say the 'George Squashington' brew is reminiscent of the pumpkin ales first developed during Colonial times and will be served during the hospitality college's spring dining series April 12-14.

Cheryl Parker, manager of the UNH Brewing Science Lab, said the students brewed a hoppy pale ale that uses English and American Ale yeast, butternut squash, and brown sugar. The base malt is Marris Otter barley from England with caramel malted barley for a sweet, nutty color and flavor.

The squash was grown as part of the Agricultural Experiment Station's curcurbit breeding program, the longest, continuous cucurbit breeding program in North America.