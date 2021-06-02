UN says pandemic created an `unparalleled' employment crisis EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 7:14 p.m.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has created an “unparalleled” global labor market crisis that will affect the employment market for years, the International Labor Organization said in a report Wednesday.
The U.N. agency said that “all countries have suffered a sharp deterioration in employment and national income, which has aggravated existing inequalities and risks inflicting longer-term `scarring’ effects on workers and enterprises.”
