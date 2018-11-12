UN refugee agency warns against returning Rohingya refugees

SINGAPORE (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency is cautioning against the repatriation at this time of ethnic Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh to escape army-led violence in Myanmar.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement that the refugees should be allowed to visit and decide for themselves if it is safe to return. It issued the warning after Myanmar's government announced Sunday that repatriations would begin Thursday of the 700,000 Rohingya who fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who attended a business conference in Singapore on Monday on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit, did not mention the issue and did not take any questions.