UN office says Sri Lanka ship fire causes significant damage BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 1:09 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The U.N. representative in Sri Lanka said the sinking of a container ship that caught fire while transporting chemicals off the capital Colombo has caused “a significant damage to the planet” by releasing hazardous substances into the ecosystem.
The Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl sank off on Thursday a month after catching fire, raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster.
