UN investigator: North Korea kids and elderly risk starving

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Koreans living under strict pandemic restrictions are facing a growing food crisis and the most vulnerable children and elderly people in the isolated Asian nation are at risk of starvation, a U.N. investigator said in a report released Wednesday.
Tomás Ojea Quintana said in the report to the U.N. General Assembly that North Korea’s agriculture sector appears to be facing multiple challenges due to a drop in imports of fertilizer and other agricultural items from neighboring China, the impact of U.N. and international sanctions stemming from its nuclear program, and an outbreak of African swine fever.