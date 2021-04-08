UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the use of improvised explosive devices is increasing as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate, and he urged nations to work together to curb the threat from those weapons as well as land mines and other remnants of war.
The U.N. chief told the Security Council that in the preceding three years U.N. funding made more than 560 square kilometers (215 square miles) safe from IEDs in global hotspots from Afghanistan and Iraq to Cambodia and Colombia. That’s an area equivalent to 10 times the size of Manhattan that can now be used for buildings, farming, markets, schools and roads, he said.