UN chief: Mercenaries are 'feeding off' terrorism and crime

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says reports suggest there has been "a surge in the use of mercenaries," who are not only fighting in wars and illegally exploiting natural resources but are now "feeding off" transnational organized crime, terrorism and violent extremism.

The U.N. chief called Monday for much broader support for regional and international conventions against the use of mercenaries — and for strengthened efforts at preventing young people especially from becoming mercenaries.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera said that "we now see an increase in cyberattacks and industrial espionage carried out by mercenary groups in the comfort of their own homes."

Sezibera said at a Security Council meeting that mercenaries "continue to evolve and innovate," and the U.N. and African Union must respond.