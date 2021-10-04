UN: Libya's roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The number of migrants rounded up as part of Libya's unprecedented crackdown exceeds 5,000 people, including hundreds of children and women - dozens of them pregnant, according to a United Nations tally.
The raids left a migrant shot dead and at least 15 others injured, the U.N. said. The crackdown began Friday in the western town of Gargaresh, a major hub for migrants in the North African nation. The tally, dated Oct. 3 and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, showed the roundup netted 215 children and over 540 women. Among them, at least 30 were pregnant, according to the U.N.