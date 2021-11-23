UN: Lebanese children's future at stake amid economic crisis BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 8:51 a.m.
1 of6 UNICEF's representative in Lebanon, Yukie Mokuo, speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Lebanon's severe economic crisis that threw much of the population into poverty is dramatically affecting children leaving some go to bed hungry, lack good medial care and drop out of school to help their families, the U.N. children's agency said Tuesday. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 UNICEF's representative in Lebanon, Yukie Mokuo, speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Lebanon's severe economic crisis that threw much of the population into poverty is dramatically affecting children leaving some go to bed hungry, lack good medial care and drop out of school to help their families, the U.N. children's agency said Tuesday. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Children search for valuables in the garbage next to a market in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 12, 2021. Lebanon's severe economic crisis that threw much of the population into poverty is dramatically affecting children leaving some go to bed hungry, lack good medial care and drop out of school to help their families, UNICEF, the U.N. children's agency said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - A Syrian refugee and her children, some barefoot, solicits alms in traffic during heavy rain, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 2, 2021. UNICEF, the U.N. children's agency said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, that Lebanon's severe economic crisis that threw much of the population into poverty is dramatically affecting children leaving some go to bed hungry, lack good medial care and drop out of school to help their families. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s severe economic crisis has left some children hungry and without good medical care, and forced others to drop out of school to help their families, the United Nations said Tuesday.
The U.N. children's agency report came as the Lebanese pound traded at 23,500 to the dollar — close to lows briefly reached in the summer — further eroding the purchasing power of families in the small nation. Nearly three-quarters of Lebanon's 6 million residents, including a million Syrian refugees, now live in poverty, according to the U.N.