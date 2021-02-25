UN: India coast guard helping Rohingya adrift in Andaman Sea Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 12:02 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - IN this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, Rohingya refugees headed to the Bhasan Char island prepare to board navy vessels from the south eastern port city of Chattogram, Bangladesh. The United Nations said Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that a group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, and that their families are worried that many may have already died. RAJIB RAIHAN/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Rohingya refugee Nasima Khatun, mother of a 25-year-old man stranded on a boat, speaks with the Associated Press at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. A group of Rohingya refugees is adrift in a boat in the Andaman Sea without food or water, the United Nations said Wednesday, as their families worried that many may have already died. “Oh Allah, save all of the people that are stuck in the boat including my son with your divine magic. Put them somewhere on the coast of the river. Please fulfill the wishes of my son to go there,” said Khatun. Shafiqur Rahman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Indian coast guard found a boat carrying Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea and provided them with food, water and medical care, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday.
UNHCR said the Indian coast guard responded to its request and deployed a search and rescue team.